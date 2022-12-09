England will face France in what will be a match for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

England vs France: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free Qatar 2022 World Cup quarterfinals in your country

Two great powers of the European continent, England and France (the defending champions) will play against each other for the Qatar 2022 quarterfinals. You can find out here how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. Remember that if you are in the United States, you can follow all the action of this match on FuboTV (free trial).

An intense game is what fans can expect when England and France meet in the last of the quarter-final games. This game will be the third between both teams. The two previous games were English victories: the first in England 1966, by 2-0; the second in Spain 1982, by 3-1. In other words, it is the first game between the two at a World Cup in 40 years.

England had a very solid group stage, winning convincingly against Iran and Wales and drawing 0-0 against the United States. Their round of 16 game was won solidly against Senegal. The path of France was similar, although in the group stage they were surprised by Tunisia, although in that defeat the French used an alternative team. Against Poland in the round of 16 they were very forceful to win 3-1.

England vs France: Kick-Off Time

England and France will face each other for the quarterfinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Saturday, December 10 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Jor, Qatar.

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (December 11)

Bangladesh: 01:00 AM (December 11)

Belgium: 8:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM

Costa Rica: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 8:00 PM

Denmark: 8:00 PM

Ecuador: 2:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (December 11)

Indonesia: 03:00 AM (December 11)

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 7:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Japan: 4:00 AM (December 11)

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (December 11)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 8:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (December 11)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 8:00 PM

Poland: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Qatar: 10:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Senegal: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 8:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (December 11)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

South Korea: 4:00 AM (December 11)

Spain: 8:00 PM

Sweden: 8:00 PM

Switzerland: 8:00 PM

Tanzania: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM

Tunisia: 8:00 PM

Uganda: 10:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

England vs France: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play, Las Estrellas, TyC Sports Argentina

Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS

Bangladesh: MTV India SD, Gazi TV, Toffee Live, T Sports, MTV India HD

Belgium: Één, Tipik, RTBF Auvio Direct, Sporza, rtbf.be/sport

Brazil: Canais Globo, SporTV, Globo, GloboEsporte.com, SporTV 2, NOW NET and Claro

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, New World Sport1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Canada: RDS, TSN.ca, TSN4, CTV, TSN3, CTV App, RDS App, TSN1, TSN App, TSN5

Costa Rica: ViX, Sky HD, TDMAX, Teletica Radio 91.5, Teletica Channel 7, TUDN

Croatia: HRTi, HRT 2

Denmark: DR 1, dr.dk

Ecuador: CNT Play, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Molotov, TF1, beIN Sports 1

Germany: MagentaTV, ZDF

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, GTV Sports+, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

India: MTV India SD, DD Sports, MTV India HD, Sports18, JioTV, Sports18 HD

Indonesia: SCTV, Vidio, Indosiar

International: FIFA+

Iran: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia

Ireland: STV Scotland, ITVX, RTE 2, RTE Player, UTV, BBC Radio 5 Live, ITV 1 UK

Israel: KAN 11

Italy: RAI 1, RaiPlay

Jamaica: csport.tv

Japan: AbemaTV

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

South Korea: KBS2 Korea, SBS Korea, MBC Korea

Malaysia: Astro Arena 2, Astro FIFA World Cup 1, Astro Go

Mexico: TUDN, Sky HD, Las Estrellas, Canal 5 Televisa, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Azteca 7, ViX, TUDN En Vivo, VIX+

Morocco: Arryadia 3, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD

Netherlands: NPO 1, NPO Start, Één

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria

Norway: TV 2 Direct, TV 2 Play

Poland: TVP Sport App, TVP1, TVP Sport, sport.tvp.pl

Portugal: Antena 1 – RTP, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Qatar: beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, New World Sport1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Serbia: RTS1, HRT2

Singapore: Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141, Singtel TV GO, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, MáXimo 360, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football, DStv App, SABC 1, SuperSport PSL, sabcsportonline.co.za, SABC Sport, SuperSport Laliga

Spain: World Goal

Sweden: Discovery+, TV4 Sweden, C More Sweden

Switzerland: RSI La 2, SRF Play, TF1 Suisse, RTS Sport, SRF zwei, RTS 2

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Trinidad and Tobago: DIRECTV Sports Caribbean, Csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

Uganda: DStv Now, New World Sport1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: ITVX, STV Player, UTV, STV Scotland, BBC Radio 5 Live, ITV 1 UK

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m), UFORIA App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Futbol de Primera Radio, SiriusXM FC, Sling, FOX Sports App, Telemundo, FOX Network, Foxsports.com.

