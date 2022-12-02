Portugal and South Korea will clash for their final match of the group stage. But what happens if this exciting matchup ends in a draw? Let's break it down.

Portugal was supposed to be one of the toughest teams in the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, and they've sure lived up to those expectations thus far. They're currently sitting at a perfect record with two wins in two games.

Fernando Santos' side was strong up front with an impressive 3-2 win over Ghana in the debut, followed by a statement 2-0 win over Federico Valverde and Uruguay, securing a spot in the next round.

South Korea, on the other hand, had Uruguay against the ropes in a 0-0 draw but couldn't keep up with Ghana in their second matchup. Now, they'll face the toughest rival in the group, looking for a miracle that could send them to the Round of 16.

Qatar 2022: What Happens If Portugal And South Korea Tie In The FIFA World Cup?

We've already seen Portugal feature mostly subs and reserves for this game, as they've already clinched a spot in the knockout stage. So, what happens if they tie with South Korea in their third matchup?

A tie would also be enough for Portugal to secure the first spot in the table, whereas South Korea would still be eliminated with just 2 points, regardless of what happens between Uruguay and Ghana.