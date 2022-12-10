On Saturday, the Al Thumama Stadium will host the third match of the World Cup 2022 Quarter-Finals, featuring Portugal and Morocco. Here, check out what would happen if the Seleção triumph in this matchup.

The third semifinalist of the Qatar 2022 World Cup will be decided between Morocco and Portugal on Saturday. Morocco shocked Spain in the previous round of the World Cup, and now all eyes are on them as they face Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the Quarter-Fiinals.

The Atlas Lions are enjoying an outstanding tournament thus far, having beaten Spain in a thrilling penalty shootout and then winning their tough Group F. What is equally impressive is finishing ahead of such European powerhouses as Croatia and Belgium to advance to the Quarter-Finals for the first time in their history.

After a competent but unremarkable showing in the group stage, Portugal revealed its true colors in the round of 16, thrashing Switzerland 6-1 in perhaps the best performance of Qatar 2022. While Cristiano Ronaldo was sitting on the bench, Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick. Without the 37-year-old veteran, who had been out of form and heavily criticized, the Seleção seemed to find their footing.

What would happen if Portugal beat Morocco in the Qatar 2022 Quarter-Finals?

In the event of a victory against Morocco, Portugal would progress to the tournament's Semi-Finals for the first time since 2006. There, they would then play the winner of the England vs France encounter. If Cristiano Ronaldo and co. can beat the only African side remaining in Qatar on Saturday, December 10, they will have until Wednesday, December 14, to prepare for their next encounter. The Portuguese would have three days to prepare for either one of the two possible opponents.

Portugal will be attempting to reverse their terrible luck from the previous three editions of the World Cup, in which they failed to reach the Semi-Finals. They last competed in a World Cup semifinal match in 2006, when they suffered a 1-0 defeat to France. The Seleção eventually went on to finish fourth in the tournament in Germany.