Argentina arrived in Qatar 2022 as one of the strongest favorites to win the World Cup trophy. Check out here where does Lionel Messi's team stand in the FIFA World ranking.

Whenever one talked about the strongest candidates to win this year's FIFA World Cup, it was impossible not to mention Argentina. Not only because they have Lionel Messi, but also due to their excellent form ahead of Qatar 2022.

La Albiceleste arrived in the tournament in extremely high spirits, having won the 2021 Copa America title against the host nation at the Maracana Stadium, as well as finishing the South American qualifiers unbeaten.

Of course, things didn't start as expected against Saudi Arabia, but Lionel Scaloni's men eventually bounced back. Even so, their position in the world ranking is not what many people would expect.

Where do Argentina stand in the FIFA World ranking?

Argentina are currently No. 3 in the FIFA World ranking, last updated on October 6. Of course, that didn't make sense for many people, as La Albiceleste were on an impressive unbeaten run since 2018 apart from winning the continental trophy.

However, Messi's side has an opportunity to rank higher when the ranking is updated if it performs well in Qatar. Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

