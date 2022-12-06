Portugal got to the Qatar 2022 World Cup as a candidate to take home the crown based on all the talent they have in their roster, and so far they have played well. Check out what is their FIFA World ranking.

FIFA found a way of giving a certain order to the national teams affiliated for different purposes. That is not a subjective thing, but something that has a formula involved. Portugal are one of those countries that seem well established in it.

They were the favorites to move on in Group H and they didn’t let their fans down. Even though they lost their last game against South Korea, they were already qualified for the round of 16. The Portuguese finished as the leaders with six points ready to face the second-place side of group G.

The following challenge for Portugal was Switzerland. Although that could be close in the field, the Portuguese have an advantage in the FIFA World ranking. Find out where do they stand in the last update of it.

What is the current FIFA World ranking of Portugal?

Something important to note about the FIFA World ranking is that it hasn’t been updated since the tournament started. The most recent one was released on October 6, so the performance of the teams in Qatar 2022 has not impacted in it yet.

Portugal’s current FIFA World ranking is 9th. The Portuguese may exceed expectations according to it, but they will try to take the title. If they continue moving on in this World Cup they may gain some spots.

