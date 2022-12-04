Argentina bounced back from a tough start at Qatar 2022 to make their way to the quarterfinals, but many were surprised not to see Paulo Dybala playing at this FIFA World Cup so far.

Argentina arrived at Qatar 2022 with high aspirations. Not only did they come from a remarkable campaign in the South American qualifiers or a Copa America success, but they also had a star-studded squad headlined by Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala, among others.

However, it's been four games at the FIFA World Cup for La Albiceleste and fans have yet to see the AS Roma superstar in action. Manager Lionel Scaloni has so far chosen many other names ahead of Dybala.

Though he had missed eight games due to a hamstring injury before the World Cup, Dybala recovered on time for the tournament. Therefore, his absence in the last few games took many by surprise.

When was Paulo Dybala's last appearance with Argentina

Paulo Dybala's last appearance for the Argentine national team came on June 5, 2022, coming off the bench after 62 minutes in an international friendly win over Estonia (5-0). Four days earlier, he had scored against Italy in the 2022 Finalissima despite playing only in the last five minutes.

Of course, many feel his lack of playing time with the national team doesn't make sense. Will Dybala finally see the field against the Netherlands? Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

