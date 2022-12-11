The final stages of the 2022 Qatar World Cup are coming, and FIFA have introduced a new match ball for the last four games of the tournament.

Typically a newest version of the official FIFA World Cup match ball is introduced for the last game of the tournament, but as almost every little detail in this tournament played on November, FIFA have made small but crucial changes in order to get people's attention for what happens on the field.

The new match ball for the last four games of the Qatar 2022 World Cup is called "Al Hilm". It translates as "the dream" from Arabic. It has the second part of the message contained in "Al Rhila", the first official match ball presented as "the journey".

Qatar 2022: What are the differences between the new match ball and the first one

It was reported by FIFA for Al Rhila, "the ball features the latest advances in ball design and the same Adidas linked technology that was contained in Al Rihla and that greatly helped referees make faster and more accurate decisions during this World Cup." This also features for the new "Al Hilm" match ball.

According to FIFA, "the design is set on a textured gold base colour which features a subtle triangular pattern, drawing inspiration from the sparkling deserts of the region that surround the city of Doha, the colour of the FIFA World Cup trophy, and the pattern of the Qatar flag. “Al Hilm represents a beacon of light on the power of sport and football to bring the world together," said Nick Craggs, general manager of football in Adidas.