The Juventus midfielder will not partake in the match against Morocco for a trip to the World Cup final on Sunday.

Didier Deschamps knows a thing or two about fallen soldiers as before the FIFA World Cup in Qatar the head coach lost vital players in Paul Pogba, Karim Benzema, and N'Golo Kanté. Now France will have to face Morocco in the semifinal with various players missing.

France does not have the best record when it comes to African nations with three notable losses at the World Cup. Still, nonetheless when it comes to specifically Morocco, France must like their chances having never lost to the African side. Morocco are the darlings of the World Cup, one win away from being the first national team from Africa to reach the FIFA World Cup final.

So why is Juventus star Adrien Rabiot missing completely from the French squad in the semifinal clash between France and Morocco? Find out below!

Why is Adrien Rabiot not in the France squad?

Adrien Rabiot is one of two players in the French squad that fell victim to an illness that spread within the squad. The other player was Dayot Upamecano, who ended up on the bench for the match against Morocco.

France has a 3-0-2 record against Morocco, with this being the most important soccer match in Moroccan history. The winner will meet Lionel Messi and Argentina for the FIFA World Cup on Sunday. The match is expected to have an audience of at least 2 billion people.