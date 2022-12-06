Spain take on Morocco at the Qatar 2022 Round of 16, aiming to keep their World Cup aspirations alive. However, many wonder why striker Alvaro Morata is on the bench for this game.

Following a shocking defeat to Japan in the group stage finale, Spain have a point to prove against Morocco at the Qatar 2022 Round of 16. Therefore, many are surprised not to see Alvaro Morata in the starting lineup.

Luis Enrique's men need to bounce back at the FIFA World Cup, having failed to pick up a win in their last two games after starting the tournament with a commanding win over Costa Rica.

La Furia tied with Germany before being upset by the Asian team, which is why they head into the knockout stages aiming to silence the doubters. For some reason, the team's top scorer will be on the bench.

Why is Alvaro Morata not starting for Spain against Morocco

Alvaro Morata doesn't have any injury, so his absence in the lineup might be a tactical decision from Luis Enrique, who decided to start Marco Asensio over the Atletico Madrid striker.

Morata is Spain's top scorer at Qatar 2022 with three goals in as many games. Even so, he only started in the loss to Japan. Will Spain go far even with him on the bench? Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

