Argentina clash with the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Angel Di Maria will not start in the spectacular match and here are the important reasons why.

Argentina are one of the favorites to win the Qatar 2022 World Cup even though they haven't hoist the trophy since 1986. However, this young generation of players, commanded by veteran superstar, Lionel Messi, took away a lot of pressure claiming the 2021 Copa America at Brazil and started the tournament in Qatar by winning Group C.

Argentina were surprised 2-1 in the opener by Saudi Arabia and saw broken their amazing 36-game unbeaten streak. Nevertheless, the famous Albiceleste quickly bounced back with victories against Mexico (2-0) and Poland (2-0). In the Round of 16, they eliminated Australia (2-1).

Now, the two-time World Champions (1978, 1986) are just three victories away from the title in the last opportunity for Lionel Messi to collect the only trophy he's been missing. Angel Di Maria is one of the best players to help him, but he won't be starting against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals.

Why is Angel Di Maria not playing in Argentina vs Netherlands?

Angel Di Maria will not start against the Netherlands in the Qatar 2022 World Cup because of the quad injury he suffered during the last game of the group stage against Poland. The midfielder wasn't able to play in the Round of 16 matchup with Australia.

Now, that same injury is the reason why Angel Di Maria won't be in the starting lineup. However, the midfielder is available to come from the bench in any situation during the single-elimination game at Lusail Stadium.

