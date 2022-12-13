The semifinals of Qatar 2022 are here and the first game is between Argentina and Croatia. La Albiceleste will try to earn a spot in the FIFA World Cup final, but without Angel Di Maria in their starting 11.

The last four teams remaining in Qatar 2022 are here. For the first semifinal, Argentina will try to defeat Croatia, but of course it won't be an easy task. Lionel Scaloni has announced his starting 11 and a big surprise is Angel Di Maria's absence in it.

It is the most important part of the FIFA World Cup for Argentina. Led by Lionel Messi, La Albiceleste need two more wins in order to add a third star to its jersey.

The tournament has not been easy for them, of course. They have a very solid squad full of stars and everyone wants to play, but now it will be Angel Di Maria's turn to start on the bench and here's the reason why.

Why is Angel Di Maria not starting for Argentina vs. Croatia?

Angel Di Maria is the big missing name in Lionel Scaloni's starting 11 to face Croatia. Even though he appeared in the group stage, a quad injury has kept him on the bench in the last two games.

The Juventus forward did have some minutes against the Netherlands, but it seems like he's still not ready to begin. If needed, he'll probably enter the field to help Argentina score or to open opportunities to his teammates against Croatia.

For this game, Lionel Scaloni will use a 4-4-2 formation with Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez in the attack. The midfield is stacked with defensive-type players in order to take control of this zone and keep posession of the ball.

