Spain and Morocco will face each other for the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Here, check out why Cesar Azplicueta isn't part of the starting eleven for Luis Enrique's team.

Spain will try to follow the path of Brazil, France or Argentina and book their ticket to the 2022 World Cup quarter-finals without much trouble. However, they will face one of the surprises of the tournament, Morocco.

Luis Enrique’s squad has some of the youngest players in the tournament, including Gavi and Pedri, who have been key for their wins. However, he also has experienced players such as Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and more.

As Spain has a difficult task against Morocco, many fans wonder why Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta isn’t playing from the start, especially as he has been part of the team during this World Cup. Here, check it out.

Why is Cesar Azpilicueta not in the starting eleven against Morocco?

The Chelsea player is not playing due to a tactical choice from Luis Enrique, as the coach confirmed that he had recovered from his knock against Japan and all 26 players would be fit to train ahead of the game.

Luis Enrique chose to go with Marcos Llorente as a right-back. Azpilicueta started against Costa Rica and Japan, in which he was hit. Apilizcueta has one assist in the game. It’s the first time Llorente is a starter for Spain.

