Dayot Upamecano has been one of the best defenders in the Qatar 2022 World Cup with France, but he won't start the semifinal against Morocco. Read here to find out why Didier Deschamps took this surprising decision.

France are trying to become only the third team in history that successfully defend a World Cup title. Italy did it in 1934 and 1938 with great players such as Angelo Schiavio and Silvio Piola. Then, Brazil conquered the feat in 1958 and 1962 with a stellar roster led by a youngster named Pele.

France started the group stage in the Qatar 2022 World Cup with comfortable wins against Australia and Denmark, but finished with a loss facing Tunisia. In the Round of 16, they eliminated Poland (3-1) and in the quarterfinals survived a thriller with England (2-1).

Since his arrival in 2021 to Bayern Munich, Dayot Upamecano has become one of the best defenders in the Bundesliga and in the world. He's taken over Samuel Umtiti's place in France with amazing performances. Now, in a shocking turn of events, Upamecano won't start the decisive match against Morocco.

Why is Dayot Upamecano not playing in France vs Morocco?

Dayot Upamecano had been the starter for France during almost the entire Qatar 2022 World Cup. The only exception was the final group stage game against Tunisia when coach Didier Deschamps decided to rest many players thinking towards the knockout stages.

However, during the last few days, several reports have confirmed that many French players present flu symptoms. That's why Dayot Upamecano won't start and, for example, Adrien Rabiot is out. Nevertheless, the defender is indeed available to come from the bench.

