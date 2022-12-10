During the last years, Jack Grealish has been a crucial midifelder for England. However, in a very surprising decision, he won't start against France in the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarterfinals.

Jack Grealish is one of the players with the most exquisite technique and vision in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The midfielder was born on September 10, 1995, and, since he was very young, the talent was notorious. At the age of six, an Aston Villa scout named Jim Thomas signed him and the rest is history.

Grealish grew in the Aston Villa's academy and spent 19 years in the club. After a brief loan at Notts County, the midfielder made his debut with the Villans in 2014. He was simply a virtous of the game and, after the UEFA Euro (which was played in 2021 because of the pandemic), one of the biggest clubs in England took a chance on him. Pep Guardiola saw Jack Grealish as a perfect fit for his system and Manchester City made an offer impossible to reject for Aston Villa.

His great performances at the club level took him to the National Team where he earned the trust of Gareth Southgate. Now, in the biggest game of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Jack Grealish won't start with England for very important reasons.

Why is Jack Grealish not playing in England vs France?

Jack Grealish won't be starting in the game between England and France by tactical decision of coach Gareth Southgate. During the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Grealish hasn't been a starter considering the presence of names such as Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden or Jude Bellingham.

However, Jack Grealish has been a usual substitute for England coming from the bench in the second half of almost every game. That might be his fundamental role against the reigning champions, France.

