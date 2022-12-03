Argentina will try to stay alive in the Qatar 2022 World Cup when they face Australia in the Round of 16. Read here to find out the important reasons why Lautaro Martinez won't be starting at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

Though Argentina are one of the favorites to win the 2022 World Cup, they haven't hoist the trophy since 1986. However, this young generation of players, commanded by veteran superstar, Lionel Messi, took away a lot of pressure claiming the 2021 Copa America at Brazil and started the tournament in Qatar by winning Group C.

Argentina were surprised 2-1 in the opener by Saudi Arabia and saw broken their amazing 36-game unbeaten streak. Nevertheless, the famous Albiceleste quickly bounced back with victories against Mexico (2-0) and Poland (2-0).

Now, the two-time World Champions (1978, 1986) are just four victories away from the title in the last opportunity for Lionel Messi to collect the only trophy he's been missing. Lautaro Martinez was supposedly one of the best players to help him, but the striker won't be starting against Australia in the Round of 16.

Why is Lautaro Martinez not playing in Argentina vs Australia?

Lautaro Martinez started in the first two games of Argentina in the Qatar 2022 World Cup: Saudi Arabia and Mexico. Then, in the last match against Poland, he was replaced by Julian Alvarez who scored an amazing goal and is living a great moment with Manchester City in the Premier League.

So, for this Round of 16 matchup against Australia, coach Lionel Scaloni repeats the formula. Julian Alvarez as the attacking partner for Lionel Messi. However, as it happened in the game with Poland, Lautaro Martinez is available to come from the bench in any situation.

