Colombia vs Australia: Lineups for 2025 international friendly

After their triumph over New Zealand, Colombia are set to face another team from Oceania. Australia are eager to rebound following a lackluster performance against Venezuela, a team that did not qualify for next year’s World Cup but nonetheless delivered a strong outing against the Australians.

With James Rodriguez anticipated to feature against Australia, Colombia aim to close out the year with a victory that bolsters their position in the FIFA rankings, thereby enhancing their chances of avoiding formidable adversaries in the World Cup group stage next year.

Australia share this objective, having qualified for the World Cup through the AFC Qualifiers by topping their group. However, their recent performances have been underwhelming, despite featuring players who compete in Europe, particularly in England’s second division.

All is set for the Tuesday clash between these two teams, who have faced each other twice in friendlies, resulting in one Colombian victory and a draw. The most recent encounter ended in a 0-0 draw ahead of the 2018 Russia World Cup.

Predicted lineup for Colombia vs. Australia

With James expected to play alongside other stars such as Luis Diaz and Richard Rios, Colombia might implement several changes from their starting lineup against New Zealand, including the likes of John Lucumi, Juan Camilo Portilla, and Luis Javier Suarez.

This is the predicted lineup for Colombia:

Goalkeeper: Camilo Vargas

Defenders: Santiago Arias, Davinson Sanchez, Jhon Lucumi, Johan Mojica

Midfielders: Juan Camilo Portilla, Kevin Castano, Richard Rios, James Rodriguez

Forwards: Luis Diaz and Luis Javier Suarez

Predicted lineup for Australia vs. Colombia

Beyond Irankunda, Australia boasts additional players capable of delivering standout performances against Colombia, such as Connor Metcalfe from St. Pauli in Germany and Jordan Bos, who plays for Feyenoord.

This is the predicted lineup for Australia:

Goalkeeper: Mathew Ryan

Defenders: Lewis Miller, Jason Geria, Milos Degenek, Cameron Burgess, Callum Elder

Midfielders: Aiden O’Neill, Jackson Irvine, Connor Metcalfe, Ali Hassan Toure

Forward: Mohamed Toure

