Friendly

Where to watch Venezuela vs Australia live in the USA: International Friendly game

Venezuela will face Australia in what will be a 2025 friendly game. Here's everything you need to know about the game, the kickoff time and where to watch on TV or via streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Jon Aramburu of Venezuela
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesJon Aramburu of Venezuela

Venezuela will clash with Australia in a 2025 international friendly. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

[Watch Venezuela vs Australia online in the US on Fanatiz PPV]

An intriguing international matchup awaits as Venezuela and Australia square off in a highly anticipated clash between AFC and CONMEBOL teams. Venezuela, fresh off a near miss at reaching the intercontinental playoffs for the first time in their history, is determined to enters a new phase of development.

Australia, already booked for next year’s World Cup, is looking to maximize these tune-up games to solidify its lineup and maintain form ahead of the global stage. Fans can expect a spirited contest between two ambitious squads aiming to make every minute count.

When will the Venezuela vs Australia match be played?

Venezuela take on Australia in a 2025 international friendly game this Friday, November 14, with the match kicking off at 9:00 PM (ET).

Connor Metcalfe of Australia – Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Venezuela vs Australia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM
CT: 8:00 PM
MT: 7:00 PM
PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Venezuela vs Australia in the USA

This International Friendly clash between Venezuela and Australia will be available for viewers in the USA on Fanatiz PPV.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
