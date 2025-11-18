Where to watch Colombia vs Australia live in the USA: International Friendly game

Colombia will square off against Australia in a 2025 international friendly. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.
This matchup carries plenty of intrigue as two World Cup–bound squads square off, each aiming to maximize this FIFA Matchday window and build momentum before the tournament. Colombia enters on a high after grinding out a 2-1 win over New Zealand.
On the other hand, Australia arrives determined to respond after falling 1-0 to Venezuela in their latest friendly. Both sides see this as a valuable measuring stick, and with confidence on the line, neither plans to let this opportunity slip.
When will the Colombia vs Australia match be played?
Colombia clash with Australia in a 2025 international friendly game this Tuesday, November 18, with the match kicking off at 8:00 PM (ET).
Colombia vs Australia: Time by State in the USA
ET: 8:00 PM
CT: 7:00 PM
MT: 6:00 PM
PT: 5:00 PM
How to watch Colombia vs Australia in the USA
This International Friendly clash between Colombia and Australia will be available for viewers in the USA on Fanatiz PPV.