Colombia vs Australia LIVE: Kick off time and where to watch the 2025 international friendly

Colombia aim to secure a top seed position in the upcoming draw for the 2026 World Cup. Thus, a victory over Australia would be an encouraging sign for the team under the guidance of Argentine coach Nestor Lorenzo, with the venue already confirmed.

Facing them are Australia, a team that has not performed impressively in recent matches, including a narrow 1-0 defeat to another South American team, Venezuela, highlighting notable struggles in their defensive line.

This international friendly represents one of their final matches of 2025. Details regarding the kickoff time and viewing options are already available. Fans from both nations are eager for a stellar performance and hope to witness numerous goals that will echo through the stands today, with the officiating led by an all-female crew.