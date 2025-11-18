Trending topics:
INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY

Colombia vs Australia LIVE: Kick off time and where to watch the 2025 international friendly

Colombia and Australia are set to clash in a highly anticipated international friendly, with fans eagerly anticipating a thrilling display of soccer prowess with the officiating, led by an all-female crew. Follow all the live action and updates in this live blog!

By Santiago Tovar

James Rodriguez of Colombia and Connor Metcalfe of Australia.
© Phil Walter and Leonardo Fernandez/Getty ImagesJames Rodriguez of Colombia and Connor Metcalfe of Australia.

Colombia aim to secure a top seed position in the upcoming draw for the 2026 World Cup. Thus, a victory over Australia would be an encouraging sign for the team under the guidance of Argentine coach Nestor Lorenzo, with the venue already confirmed.

Facing them are Australia, a team that has not performed impressively in recent matches, including a narrow 1-0 defeat to another South American team, Venezuela, highlighting notable struggles in their defensive line.

This international friendly represents one of their final matches of 2025. Details regarding the kickoff time and viewing options are already available. Fans from both nations are eager for a stellar performance and hope to witness numerous goals that will echo through the stands today, with the officiating led by an all-female crew.

Tonight's stadium!

Citi Field will serve as the venue for the international friendly match between Colombia and Australia. The stadium, home to Major League Baseball's New York Mets, has been transformed to host tonight’s highly anticipated encounter.

This renowned venue also hosts New York City FC for their home matches in Major League Soccer, and it now sets the stage for a thrilling showdown between Colombia and Australia. Here's a glimpse of the atmosphere inside the stadium:

Tweet placeholder

Today’s referee

Florida native Tori Penso is set to officiate tonight's highly anticipated match between Colombia and Australia. Penso, hailed by FIFA as one of the premier referees in the sport, distinguished herself as the sole female referee named to the complete roster for the 2025 Club World Cup.

Here is the full officiating team for today's clash:

  • Tori Penso – Referee (USA)
  • Kathryn Nesbitt – Assistant referee 1 (USA)
  • Brooke Mayo – Assistant referee 2 (USA)
  • Ricardo Montero– Fourth official (USA)

Kick off time and where to watch

Colombia and Australia are scheduled to face off at 8:30 PM ET.

Fanatiz PPV will be the option to watch the game between Colombia and Australia in the US.

Colombia and Australia play their last game in 2025

Welcome to our live coverage of today's international friendly matchup!

Colombia and Australia take to the field with a singular focus: securing a victory. Important FIFA Ranking points are on the line, as Colombia aim to position themselves as a top seed for the draw scheduled for December 5, 2025. Australia, on the other hand, seek to showcase their skill and gain valuable ranking points to avoid facing formidable teams in next year’s World Cup, to be held in North America.

With high stakes in play and Colombia coming off a recent win against New Zealand, another Oceania team, fans eagerly anticipate celebrating goals from their favorite stars against Australia. Australia, having suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Venezuela last week, are determined to bounce back.

Stay with us for in-depth analysis, compelling storylines, and real-time updates as Colombia and Australia face off in this thrilling international friendly!

