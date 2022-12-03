Argentina will face Australia looking for their ticket to the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals. Here, check out why Lisandro Martinez won’t be in the starting eleven for La Albiceleste.

Argentina will face Australia in their Round of 16 match at the 2022 World Cup. Only a win will do, and La Albiceleste will try to win their ticket to the quarterfinals, after they couldn’t do so in Russia. However, they will play without Lisandro Martinez in the starting eleven.

Martinez appeared in the eleven after Argentina’s shocking loss to Saudi Arabia, and had a great game against Mexico. He replaced Cristian Romero, and was one of the reasons Argentina didn’t suffer in the back.

However, he wasn’t in the starting eleven against Poland, in which Argentina showed their best game in the World Cup so far. Here, check out why Lisandro Martinez is not starting with La Albiceleste against Australia.

Why is Lisandro Martinez not playing against Australia?

Martinez will be back on the bench against Australia, after also missing the game against Poland. Lionel Scaloni, Argentina’s coach, decided to go once again with Cuti Romero, who had a great encounter in his last match against Poland.

While Martinez showed his good form in his minutes against Saudi Arabia and Mexico, it seems like Cuti Romero is back at his regular spot as central back. Martinez played alongside Otamendi in this World Cup.

