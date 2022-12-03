Argentina and Australia face off in a crucial game for their World Cup hopes at the Qatar 2022 round of 16. Find out here why Paulo Dybala is not starting for La Albiceleste.

Argentina bounced back from a tough start to make it out of the group stage at Qatar 2022. Now, Lionel Messi and company take on Australia aiming to book a place in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals.

Lionel Scaloni's side was stunned in its group stage debut by Saudi Arabia, who produced one of the biggest upsets in history. However, La Albiceleste ended up as leaders of Group C after beating Mexico and Poland.

The Socceroos will be the first obstacle Argentina need to overcome en route to the promised land. Though the stakes will be high, Paulo Dybala will once again be benched by Scaloni.

Why is Paulo Dybala not starting for Argentina against Australia

Though we're talking about one of the best Argentine players in the world, Paulo Dybala never had much playing time with the national team. While he was called up for the World Cup, Dybala hasn't played a single minute in Qatar so far.

It's safe to say there's a tactical reason behind his lack of minutes with Argentina, while the hamstring injury he suffered prior to the tournament could be another factor. There's still a chance, however, that we see Dybala in action at some point vs. Australia. Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

