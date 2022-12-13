Argentina's World Cup aspirations will be on the line when they take on Croatia for a spot in the Qatar 2022 final, which is why many wonder why Paulo Dybala starts on the bench again.

Argentina have incredibly turned things around after a terrible debut at Qatar 2022. Following their loss to Saudi Arabia, Lionel Messi and company have stringed good results together en route to the FIFA World Cup semifinals.

La Albiceleste had to sweat until the end in their last game, as the Netherlands forced the extra time and later the penalties after being down by two. Emiliano Martinez, however, was gigantic again by saving two penalties in the shootout.

Lionel Scaloni's men set up a meeting with Croatia, who also won on penalties last time out. Once again, AS Roma star Paulo Dybala will have to wait on the bench as he's not been included in the starting eleven.

Why is Paulo Dybala not playing for Argentina against Croatia

Paulo Dybala doesn't have any injury, but he never got much playing time with the national team and that continues to be the case at the 2022 World Cup. Scaloni recently said the reason Dybala is not playing is the coaching staff haven't found the moment to send him in yet.

"He didn't play because I didn't see the moment to play him," Scaloni said, via Roy Nemer of Mundo Albiceleste. "He is well, he can be part of the starting XI but in the matches we have played, we haven't had the chance to field him."

