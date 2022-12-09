Argentina take on the Netherlands at the Qatar 2022 semifinals, aiming to keep their FIFA World Cup aspirations alive. Unsurprisingly, many wonder why Paulo Dybala is on the bench for La Albiceleste.

Argentina may have started Qatar 2022 on the wrong foot, but they managed to turn the page and now their confidence is through the roof. However, fans have to keep on waiting to see Paulo Dybala in action.

The AS Roma star will once again be on the bench when La Albiceleste take on the Netherlands in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals, in a crucial game for their title hopes.

While Dybala has yet to see the field in this tournament, Argentina have been led by Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria on the pitch. But why is the former Juventus star not starting in this crucial game either? Let's take a look.

Why is Paulo Dybala not starting for Argentina against the Netherlands

Despite being one of the best Argentine players on Earth, Paulo Dybala never got much playing time with the national team. He doesn't have any injury, so the reason he's not starting against the Netherlands is once again a tactical decision.

"He didn't play because I didn't see the moment to play him," Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said, as quoted by Roy Nemer of Mundo Albiceleste. "He is well, he can be part of the starting XI but in the matches we have played, we haven't had the chance to field him."

Of course, many find it hard to understand. At the end of the day, Dybala is a talented player who can bring a lot to the table. Even so, Scaloni never found a way to make room for him in the starting eleven, which is why he remains on the bench even in the biggest of stages.

Will Argentina manage to go far with Dybala as a substitute?

