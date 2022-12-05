Brazil start with the last part of the path towards the FIFA World Cup trophy. In the Round of 16 in Qatar 2022, the South Americans will face South Korea, with a big absence in their starting 11: Rodrygo.

It is the final part of Qatar 2022. The Round of 16 is coming to an end Brazil take the stage to face South Korea. Tite wants to prove what they are capable of and sent a powerful starting 11, with Rodrygo going to the bench, but why?

Brazil are probably the best squad in this FIFA World Cup. They have tons of stars in the roster, but only 11 can make it to the starting 11 while the others wait for an opportunity to play coming from the bench.

In the Round of 16, Brazil won't have an easy test. The Asian squad is very strong and fast, so that's why Tite decided to put the best players he has available, but benched Rodrygo and here's the reason why.

Why is Rodrygo not starting for Brazil vs. South Korea?

All of the 26 Brazilians in Qatar 2022 could definitely starters for Tite, but he has to select the best 11 for each match. In the bench, great stars wait for an opportunity to have some minutes and Rodrygo is one of them.

Real Madrid's right winger has not been an undoubted started for Tite. On that side, the coach has given Raphinha, FC Barcelona's forward, the opportunity to start almost every game.

Rodrygo is not injured and appeared in Brazil's squad to play against South Korea. He will be available as a substitute for Tite if the coach needs him. He has only started one game in this tournament and was in Brazil's defeat 1-0 against Cameroon.

