WE BELIEVE and I BELIEVE THAT WE WILL WIN are the new Twitter trends that have the entire American community and users posting. Here, check out why.

Twitter users went on the campaign trail and created several trends, such as We Belive and I Believe That We Will Win, ahead of the first match of the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup, where the place between the Netherlands and the USMNT is being disputed at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Having made it out of Group B, the USMNT must face the Group A champions, which in this case is the Netherlands. They managed to avoid strong teams like Brazil, Argentina, Spain, France and others, but had to play against one of the European powers with more experience in the World Cup.

Should the U.S. team emerge victorious, it would advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament for the first time since 2002. Many bets have assured the Netherlands a place, but it is a very close match and either team could advance to the next stage. If you want to prepare for the preview of the games, you can make your prediction here.

Why are 'We Belive' and 'I Believe That We Will Win' trending?

We Belive and I Believe That We Will Win are trending on Twitter because American citizens are putting their chips on the U.S. victory over the Netherlands. Whoever wins of the two will face the winner of the Argentina-Australia match.

Lionel Messi's team emerged victorious from Group C with a perfect score of 6 points, while the Australian team surprised many by finishing second in Group D, paired with France. So it is an option that the next match will be The United States Men's National Team against the Albiceleste of Argentina.

