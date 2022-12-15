As the Qatar 2022 World Cup is closing out, two teams are ready to face off for the World Cup trophy. After the game only one national team will have the chance to touch it once again.

The Qatar 2022 World Cup is coming to an end. The last two national teams will head out to the Lusail Stadium in Doha to play against each other for the FIFA World Cup Trophy. However, only one team will be crowned as the winners of the tournament.

This means only one national team will get to celebrate with their fans and people back home with the trophy after Sunday's game. However, it won't be with the original trophy as only the winners will get to celebrate with it for a couple of hours after the game, and then, it will return to FIFA.

In fact, during the awards ceremony, only a small group of people are allowed to touch the trophy. This includes former champions of the tournament, FIFA officials, as well as the new champions of the FIFA World Cup.

Who will award the winners the World Cup trophy in Qatar?

When it comes to the awards ceremony everyone in the FIFA comitee is involved. For example, for Qatar 2022, the emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will give out the medals, as well as UEFA's president Aleksander Čeferin, and CONMEBOL's boss Alejandro Dominguez.

As it has happened before, even high-leved politicans can be part of the ceremony. However, there's only one person allowed to deliver the World Cup trophy to the winners of the final matchup at every World Cup Final. This person is FIFA's president, Gianni Infantino.

In fact, even David Beckham would be part of the awards ceremony as he is this World Cup's official ambassador. This means Beckham has been key to promote this tournament in the football world. In the awards ceremeony there will give out medals for the third place, second place, and the winners of the tournament.