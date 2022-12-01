There's a new big scandal in Qatar 2022. According to Richard Wilson, an English journalist, two Serbian superstars cheated on their own teammates with their wifes during the FIFA World Cup, which has created an hostile environment in the national team.

Serbia is not having the best FIFA World Cup. In their first game they were defeated by Brazil with a 2-0 score and then they tied with Cameroon in a thrilling 3-3 match that puts them at the bottom of Group G.

The Europeans still have a slight chance of going to the knockout stage. But now there's a rumor going on that might build a not so good environment in the locker room with two players reportedly cheating on their teammates with their wifes.

Report: Vlahovic and Gudelj cheated on Rajkovic and Jovic with their wifes

During this FIFA World Cup, Dragan Stojkovic surprised everybody when he didn't start Dusan Vlahovic against Brazil and Cameroon. Well, according to an English journalist, there's a reason why and it is not soccer related.

Richard Wilson, who follows the national team closely, has reported that Dusan Vlahovic and Nemanja Gudelj cheated on Predraj Rajkovic and Luka Jovic with their wifes during Qatar 2022.

The journalist revealed on Twitter that Vlahovic had a relationship with Ana Rajkovic (Predraj Rajkovic's wife), while Nemanja Gudelj did it with Sofija Milosevic (Luka Jovic's couple).

The reports said that this situation created an hostile environment between the four players. But now, all the involved revealed this never happened and it was only a move to start problems in the locker room.

"It is absurd, a complete nonsense," said Dusan Vlahovic in press conference. "It was made up by someone that has nothing better to do. They want to destabilize us."

On Instagram, Luka Jovic, Fiorentina's striker, uploaded a picture with Gudelj making fun of this. Both players appeared in a boxing position as if they were going to fight. "Ready for the next one," quoted the forward in an ironic way.

After the players denied the situation, Wilson recognized his mistake and deleted the tweets. "Obviously, if there’s any further information on that matter, I’ll note it (if relevant or new)," tweeted the English journalist. "But I think that it’s fair to say that the squad has strenuously and clearly denied the matters that had been alleged and will leave it at that."

