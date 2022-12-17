For the 2026 World Cup there are three and a half years left, but the cities that will host games in that tournament have already been established. Find out which ones will be the venues in the United States.

Venues for 2026 World Cup in the US: Which cities will host games for the next tournament?

There is plenty of time to plan the next tournament, but it will be a unique edition. For the first time ever three countries will co-host the championship. The United States, Mexico, and Canada were the winning bid after all.

The US appears as the main country of the organization since it will have every knockout match starting in the quarterfinals. That means there will be more games than in any of the other nations, so there was a higher figure of cities and stadiums needed.

It is also worth to mention that it will have 48 teams instead of 32, which means more places had the chance to be selected by the authorities. The requirements that FIFA imposes are tough to meet, although the US have multiple options.

What cities will host the 2026 World Cup?

For this one there are 16 cities ready to host games, but only 11 of those are in the United States. Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey will be the ones for Mexico. Canada made a bid that had Toronto and Vancouver.

The full list includes Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium), Boston (Gillette Stadium), Dallas (AT&T Stadium), Houston, (NRG Stadium), Kansas City (Arrowhead Stadium), Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium), Miami (Hard Rock Stadium), New York/New Jersey (MetLife Stadium), Philadelphia (Lincoln Financial Field), San Francisco (Levi’s Stadium), and Seattle (Lumen Field).