Patrick Mahomes makes something clear to possible new Chiefs OC as Matt Nagy departure looks imminent

The Kansas City Chiefs are already imagining a world where Matt Nagy leaves. Hence, quarterback Patrick Mahomes is already making his intentions clear if the team needs to find a new offensive coordinator.

If there is someone new coming into the building, Mahomes has a clear vision of what he wants. “I just want someone that loves football, that cares about football, wants to give everything they can to win, to hold people accountable, and then to bring new ideas every single day,” Mahomes said. “You have to continue to evolve and get better and better… I want to get back to that winning culture of being accountable to each other.”

Mahomes loves winning and following that mentality, he wants someone who goes in line with that mindset. In fact, he already gave his farewell message to Matt Nagy. The Chiefs are coming back with a vengeance and that starts from nailing the OC hire, if Nagy effectively leaves the team.

Chiefs OC job is different

While anyone who is the OC for the Kansas City Chiefs is set for success given the QB and the head coach, it’s also a different role. Many teams use the OC as the playcallers of the team. However, Andy Reid is the one calling plays on offense and he is one of the best in the business. What Reid will do is get the best out of the playbook in hand.

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hence, the OC might think he won’t shine enough. However, Nagy, without being an elite OC, is still getting plenty of calls to become a head coach in the NFL. Therefore, working with Mahomes and Reid can do wonders and even hide weaknesses. This is a big-time gig.

Which names can provide on Mahomes’ demands?

The fact is that Mahomes wants someone to bring new ideas every single day. There are two names that come to mind that are on the market and could be exactly what the Chiefs need. First is Mike McDaniel. Coming from the Kyle Shanahan tree, McDaniel is hugely creative and also could help bolster a run-game who is in desperate need of a boost.

As for the other name, Kliff Kingsbury enters the scene. While many can see Kingsbury as a one-trick pony who only has a plan A, what he did with a hugely veteran offense in Washington was impressive. He made most players look like they rekindled their prime to some degree was massive for his reputation. Also, he knows Mahomes very well due to their time at Texas Tech.