NY Mets sign Bo Bichette: What is his contract length and salary?

The Bo Bichette saga is over as the New York Mets managed to sign the infielder, but what was the cost of the move?

By Bruno Milano

Bo Bichette signed with the NY Mets
© Getty ImagesBo Bichette signed with the NY Mets

The New York Mets finally managed to land a big-time name this MLB offseason. After much time of waiting, infielder Bo Bichette finally decided to represent the Big Apple with his talents.

As reported by Mark Feinsand, Jon Heyman and Will Sammon, Bo Bichette signed a three-year, $126 million deal with the Mets. This will ensure the team with top-tier talent for the foreseeable future, and one of the most coveted players during this MLB offseason.

The fact that the Mets were able to land Bichette is huge for a franchise that needed a move like this to recover credibility after last season’s collapse. The Mets also landed a huge international prospect this week. Hence, it’s been a nice couple of days for the team.

Is Cody Bellinger next?

With Kyle Tucker and Bo Bichette off the market, Bellinger is clearly the top hitter remaining on free agency. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, “the Mets – who remain in need of OF help – still can’t be ruled out despite signing Bichette.” Hence, while they are still in front of the Bellinger sweepstakes, there’s a reason why the Yankees received a warning about Bellinger’s contract negotiations.

Cody Bellinger looking to his right

Cody Bellinger remains unsigned through free agency

Landing Bichette of course hits the Mets wallet, but it also motivates them into landing another huge star. However, they’ve been reluctant to give a long-term deal to Bellinger, which is what he wants. Rumors say Bellinger is looking for a six or seven-year deal, and the Mets must think thoroughly if they want to give him that, as the Yankees made a five-year offer already.

Where will Bichette play on the Mets?

Primarily a shortstop, Bichette is not going to play there for the Mets. That’s where Francisco Lindor plays, and he is arguably the team’s best player. However, per multiple reports, Bichette will play third base for the Mets.

This means Brett Baty will either be traded or moved. Baty has also played at second base and he could slot in there, given the fact that the team traded Jeff McNeil in late December. All in all, the diamond is starting to shine for the Mets.

