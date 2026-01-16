Stephen Curry weighs in on the Jonathan Kuminga saga and its impact on Warriors locker room

Stephen Curry led the Golden State Warriors to a 126-113 victory over the New York Knicks at Chase Center last night, all while the franchise navigates a mounting dilemma regarding Jonathan Kuminga’s future with the team.

While the 23-year-old forward’s ultimate destination remains unknown, it has become clear that Kuminga has made a decision on his future with the Warriors. It is highly likely he will no longer be a member of the Bay Area squad once a trade is finalized.

Despite the off-court uncertainty, the Warriors have been playing well lately, winning four of their last five games. The team stands to receive a significant boost by utilizing Kuminga as a high-value trade chip before the February 5 deadline.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the constant noise surrounding the forward could potentially create a distraction or friction within the Golden State locker room—but Curry made it clear that isn’t the case. “It’s not a distraction at all. It’s a very unique situation. Our job is to keep playing, keep winning. It’ll resolve itself one way or the other,” Curry said following the victory, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Stephen Curry and Jonathan Kuminga of the Golden State Warriors. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

As the Warriors evaluate whether to move Kuminga for another wing or perhaps a center to fill a long-standing void in their frontcourt, one thing is certain: the young forward’s time in a Warriors jersey is nearing its end.

Advertisement

Draymond Green echoes Curry’s words

see also Lakers’ stance on Jonathan Kuminga revealed, with Warriors reportedly aware

Draymond Green also addressed the situation surrounding Kuminga and the Warriors, emphasizing that it is by no means a distraction for the team. Green praised Kuminga’s maturity in handling the ordeal, noting that such a scenario could easily become a major headache for any locker room.

Advertisement

“Because he’s not a distraction,” Green told reporters after the game. “How he handles it is everything. If he handles it a certain way, it becomes a distraction. But it doesn’t have to be. And the way he’s handled himself, the way he’s dealt with things not going his way, says a lot about his character. So everyone around here can confidently say it won’t be a distraction, because he’s not a distraction”.

The veteran big man concluded by wishing Kuminga success, whether his future remains in Golden State or takes him elsewhere in the NBA. “I desire to see him reach his full potential wherever that is in this league,” Green added. “It’s not always how we envision it. I’ve been so lucky and fortunate to play in one place for 14 years. How rare is that, though?”

Advertisement