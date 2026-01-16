Trending topics:
NFL

Josh Allen out for Bills vs Broncos? QB status confirmed for Divisional Round of 2026 playoffs

Josh Allen is dealing with three different injuries, and that has created a lot of uncertainty about his availability for the game between the Bills and the Broncos in the 2026 playoffs.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Josh Allen quarterback of the Buffalo Bills
© Timothy T Ludwig/Getty ImagesJosh Allen quarterback of the Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen ended up absolutely banged up after the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round of the 2026 playoffs. Despite all those hits, the star quarterback led an impressive 27-24 win on the road.

Because of that, heading into the next game against the Denver Broncos in the Divisional Round, the QB’s status has generated a lot of uncertainty. Without their star, the Bills would have very little chance of advancing against one of the NFL’s best defenses.

Allen has a unique opportunity, as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs did not qualify for the postseason. That appears to position them as favorites in a field with very little experience, as there are also no names like Lamar Jackson or Joe Burrow.

Advertisement

Is Josh Allen injured?

Yes. The Bills’ report confirmed that Josh Allen has a foot injury, a knee injury, and a right finger injury. Despite that, the player has been a full participant for most of the week.

Is Josh Allen out for Bills vs Broncos in 2026 playoffs?

No. Josh Allen is not out for Bills vs Broncos in the 2026 playoffs. Despite all the injuries mentioned, the quarterback confirmed that he will play in Denver. “I feel good. Honestly, I feel better than I have in the last few weeks.”

Advertisement
Are Jaguars eliminated from 2026 NFL playoffs after loss against Bills in Wild Card round?

see also

Are Jaguars eliminated from 2026 NFL playoffs after loss against Bills in Wild Card round?

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Bo Nix issues warning to Broncos teammates about Josh Allen before Bills playoff showdown
NFL

Bo Nix issues warning to Broncos teammates about Josh Allen before Bills playoff showdown

Broncos provide crucial update to Bo Nix on two key teammates ahead of 2026 NFL playoffs
NFL

Broncos provide crucial update to Bo Nix on two key teammates ahead of 2026 NFL playoffs

Tom Brady looks to poach key Broncos coaches to lead Raiders in 2026
NFL

Tom Brady looks to poach key Broncos coaches to lead Raiders in 2026

Sam Darnold explains injury alarm ahead of Seahawks vs 49ers in 2026 playoffs
NFL

Sam Darnold explains injury alarm ahead of Seahawks vs 49ers in 2026 playoffs

Better Collective Logo