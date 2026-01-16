Josh Allen out for Bills vs Broncos? QB status confirmed for Divisional Round of 2026 playoffs

Josh Allen ended up absolutely banged up after the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round of the 2026 playoffs. Despite all those hits, the star quarterback led an impressive 27-24 win on the road.

Because of that, heading into the next game against the Denver Broncos in the Divisional Round, the QB’s status has generated a lot of uncertainty. Without their star, the Bills would have very little chance of advancing against one of the NFL’s best defenses.

Allen has a unique opportunity, as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs did not qualify for the postseason. That appears to position them as favorites in a field with very little experience, as there are also no names like Lamar Jackson or Joe Burrow.

Is Josh Allen injured?

Yes. The Bills’ report confirmed that Josh Allen has a foot injury, a knee injury, and a right finger injury. Despite that, the player has been a full participant for most of the week.

Is Josh Allen out for Bills vs Broncos in 2026 playoffs?

No. Josh Allen is not out for Bills vs Broncos in the 2026 playoffs. Despite all the injuries mentioned, the quarterback confirmed that he will play in Denver. “I feel good. Honestly, I feel better than I have in the last few weeks.”

