Kylian Mbappe scored once again from the penalty spot to send the Qatar 2022 World Cup final to a penalty shootout. Watch the video of his goal here.

France are trying to become only the third team in history that win back-to-back editions of the World Cup. Italy did it in 1934 and 1938 with great players such as Angelo Schiavio and Silvio Piola. Then, Brazil also completed the feat in 1958 and 1962 with a stellar roster led by a youngster named Pele.

Kylian Mbappe has the most goals scored for France in the Qatar 2022 World Cup with eight. Mbappe got his first goal during a 4-1 victory against Australia. Then, in the second game of Group D, the striker made the two goals which gave his squad a 2-1 win over Denmark and a ticket to the Round of 16 where he made two more facing Poland. In the final, Mbappe got three goals.

At 23-years old, Kylian Mbappe already has twelve total goals in World Cup history. At this pace, it's very probable that he will eventually surpass the top scorer ever in the tournament: Miroslav Klose (16).

Watch: Kylian Mbappe scores penalty kick in 2022 World Cup final