Belgium open their participation in the Qatar 2022 World Cup with a tough matchup against Canada. This clash will be played at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium. Check out who will be the referee of this group F game.

Belgium vs Canada: Who will be the referee for the World Cup Group F match?

The competition has already begun with unpredictable results happening. That’s why Belgium can’t overlook Canada in their opening match. Find out who will be the referee of this group F game.

Belgium took advantage of all their talent four years ago. In that tournament played in Russia they made it all the way to the semifinals, although they lost against the champions France. This could be the last competition of this caliber for their generation of players, so they are a team to watch.

Canada, instead, will be returning to this event after a long time. The excitement will surely push them forward, but they also showed promise in the qualifiers. In the CONCACAF they advanced in the first place of the standings with solid performances.

Who is the referee of Belgium vs Canada going to be?

For some fans knowing who the referee is appears as an important detail. In this case, it will be someone who had a curious episode this year. In the Africa Cup of Nations, he firstly ended the game between Tunisia and Mali at the 85th minute.

This match will have Janny Sikazwe as the main referee of Belgium vs Canada. The Zambian also was in charge of the game between the Belgians and Panama in Russia 2018. Jerson Dos Santos will be the assistant referee 1, Arsenio Maringule the assistant referee 2, and Yoshimi Yamashita the fourth official.

