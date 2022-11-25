Belgium will come against Morocco on Sunday at the Al Thumama Stadium for Matchday 2 of Group F of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Check out here the probable lineups for this match.

On the second round of Group Stage play at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Belgium and Morocco will meet on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 8:00 AM (ET), at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha. Here, find out who is anticipated to play for each club in this Group F Matchday 2 soccer match. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

Overall, this is their fourth encounter. Expectedly, the Belgium national team have won two games, as expected, whereas Morocco has only managed to pull off one victory. There has not been a single tie in the previous matches.

They last met on March 26, 2008, in an International Friendly, which the Atlas Lions unexpectedly won 4-1. When they meet again in the early rounds of the 2022 World Cup, it will have been a while, and it promises to be an even more intriguing encounter than the last time they did.

Belgium probable lineup

After the disappointing performance against Canada, Roberto Martinez may decide to make some changes, with Thomas Meunier being a possible replacement for Yannick Carrasco. Also vying for a spot in the starting lineup is Amadou Onana. Although the Belgium coach said that Romelu Lukaku will be ready shortly, this match is perhaps too soon for him.

Belgium probable XI:

Courtois; Dendoncker, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Meunier, Tielemans, Witsel, Castagne; De Bruyne, Hazard; Batshuayi.

Morocco probable lineup

The status of Bayern defender Noussair Mazraoui is a major concern for Morocco after he was taken out with a hip injury in the game against Croatia. Since then, he has been a major injury concern, and if he can't play, Yahya Attiat-Allah will likely replace him in the starting lineup.

Morocco probable XI:

Bounou; Hakimi, Saiss, Aguerd, Attiat-Allah; Amrabat, Ounahi; Ziyech, Amallah, Boufal; En-Nesyri.