To favorites Brazil start their participation in the Qatar 2022 World Cup with a clash vs Serbia. This game will be played at Lusail Iconic Stadium. Check out who will be the referee of this group G match.

Brazil vs Serbia: Who will be the referee for the World Cup Group G match?

One of the top favorites to win the Qatar 2022 World Cup will start their journey since Brazil will be playing their first game. Although it is going to be a tough opponent like Serbia. Find out who will be the referee of this group G game.

Brazil probably have the best roster in the whole tournament. Even though they left notable players out of it, there is still a lot of talent to go for the crown. The group doesn’t seem easy, but given how the World Cup began, they must not lose focus.

Serbia will be in a tough race with Switzerland and Cameroon to advance to the round of 16. Those will be their main rivals, although this matchup could be very important for them. If the Serbians get any points against the Brazilians, it could be decisive for their hopes.

Who is the referee of Brazil vs Serbia going to be?

The game that will have Brazil and Serbia appears as one of the most appealing ones on Matchday 1 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This matchup that will be played this Thursday, November 24 with a lot of stars in it. But there will be other protagonists that should be mentioned.

For this attractive match the referee will be Alireza Faghani. Mohammadreza Mansouri will be the assistant referee 1, Mohammadreza Abolfazli the assistant referee 2, and Maguette Ndiaye the fourth official.

