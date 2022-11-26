Brazil face off with Switzerland at Stadium 974 after both teams started with a win in Group G of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Read here to check out the probable lineups for this important game.

Brazil and Switzerland clash at Stadium 974 on Monday, November 28, looking for their second victory in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. A win by any of these teams would almost put them on the Round of 16 and in total control to be first-place in Group G. Here you will find all the details about the probable lineups for this crucial match. In the US, the game will be available on fuboTV (7-day free trial) and PeacockTV (limited-time offer for 0.99/m).

Brazil showed why they're one of the candidates to win it all with an impressive 2-0 victory over Serbia. However, the biggest problem is the amount of injured players for manager Tite after that first match. Neymar and Danilo have been oficially ruled out for the rest of the group stage so, in order to beat Switzerland, Brazil most definitely will have to make some changes.

Switzerland suffered a lot in the first half of their game against Cameroon. Nevertheless, patience and forcefulness gave them a 1-0 triumph over the Indomitable Lions. Now, the Swiss team will try to pull off a tremendous upset to reach the Round of 16 for a third consecutive World Cup.

Brazil's Probable Lineup

Brazil go for spot in the Round of 16 facing the question of how to replace Neymar. Their roster has spectacular names such as Gabriel Jesus, Fred and Rodrygo. Eder Militao might be the chosen name to replace Danilo.

Brazil's probable lineup against Switzerland: Alisson Becker, Eder Militao, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro, Casemiro, Lucas Paquetá, Rodrygo, Richarlison, Raphinha and Vinicius Jr.

Switzerland's Probable Lineup

Switzerland had a very strong presentation with a 1-0 victory against Cameroon and manager Murat Yakin could choose that same formation against Brazil.

Switzerland's probable lineup against Brazil: Yann Sommer, Silvan Widmer, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodriguez; Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler, Xherdan Shaqiri, Ruben Vargas, Djibril Sow, and Breel Embolo.