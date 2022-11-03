Gareth Southgate is in danger of losing one of his soldiers as a “last minute” Champions League injury could sideline a Chelsea defender for the tournament.

The FIFA 2022 World Cup is under fire due to the scheduling as many national team players are picking up knocks that could keep them out of the tournament. At the moment Paul Pogba is one of the many names that will not be ready for the World Cup due to injuries.

England is now no stranger to these last-minute injuries as Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell pulled a hamstring in last night’s Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb.

The 25-year-old clutched his hamstring near the end of the match and fell to the ground covering his face in tears. After the match, Chelsea manager Graham Potter spoke about the injury.

Graham Potter on Ben Chilwell’s injury

Potter gave a pessimistic update on Ben Chilwell during the post-match press conference, “[It's] not great. When he pulls up like that it’s a concern. We need to scan it but it’s not positive at the moment.

"It’s a blow for us on an otherwise positive evening. To see him pull up like that isn’t a great sight, so fingers crossed when we get it scanned it isn’t as bad [as it looked]. Clearly we’re disappointed."

Chilwell was stated by the manager to be “upset” by the injury that puts his World Cup in jeopardy. Chilwell has 17 caps and 1 goal for the Three Lions and last played 5 matches in 2021.