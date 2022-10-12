In a Q&A session with GQ Sports the USMNT biggest name wants a better nickname than “Captain America”.

Whether he likes it or not Christian Pulisic is the face of American soccer, and why not? The winger plays at Chelsea, has 21 goals in 52 caps for the USMNT, and is the subject of transfer rumors to clubs like Juventus and AC Milan.

Still, it hasn’t been easy for Christian Pulisic, he is a role player at Chelsea despite having admirable numbers, 26 goals in 125 appearances. Pulisic is in search of playing a bigger role especially after scoring against Wolves at the weekend.

In a Q&A session with GQ Sports the USMNT and Chelsea number 10 answered fan questions, one of them included if he liked his nicknames, “Captain America” to name a few.

Christian Pulisic on his nickname

In the interview Pulisic referenced his nicknames as ones that, “Am not sure I like any of those. I’m pretty much used to Captain America at this point. It’s funny because there are also other Captain America’s to me, so that’s fine.”

Pulisic laughed when he read that some of his other lesser-known nicknames are: Puli-God, The Hersey Hare, The Hersey Hammer, and the Pennsylvania Pele.

Captain America has been a nickname used in the past by Landon Donovan, Clint Dempsey, and originally started being used by Claudio Reyna.