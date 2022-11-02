Brazil head into this year's World Cup in Qatar as strong candidates to challenge for the coveted trophy. But what if one of their stars had decided to represent Italy when he had the chance?

After four (and a half) years of wait, Qatar 2022 is finally about to get underway. We're only 18 days away from a new edition of the FIFA World Cup, which is the only thing world soccer can think about right now.

One of the biggest talking points heading into the tournament, besides the health of high-profile players, is who are the strongest candidates to win the trophy. People may have different opinions on who has the most chances, but the conversation usually revolves around the same teams.

While Europe has its favorites, South America has serious contenders in Argentina and Brazil. The latter side has one of the most talented squads on Earth, with multiple alternatives on every area of the field. But curiously, one of their biggest stars could have represented Italy at the international stage.

Brazilian star turned down chance to play for Italy in the past

According to Diario Sport, Barcelona winger Raphinha had the opportunity to represent the Italian national team in the past due to his father. He had Italian citizenship, but his lifelong dream reportedly was to follow in Ronaldinho's footsteps.

The Spanish outlet claims Raphinha received the invitation during his time at Leeds United, where he shone under Marcelo Bielsa, when he was still uncapped with Brazil. In recent years, many fellow Brazilians have taken the other path.

Jorginho, Rafael Toloi, and Emerson, for instance, have decided to play for the Azzurri. But in the end, it was worth the wait for Raphinha, who is now a key member of the Brazilian national team.

Will he help La Verde-amarela have a deep run in Qatar?