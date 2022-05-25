It appears that a reconciliation between LA Galaxy MLS player Javier Chicharito Hernandez and Mexico National Team coach Gerardo Tata Martino could be close after the striker played his last card to be included in the team that will go to the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Although Mexico is considered a very worthy rival for any team in the world, it is a fact that they do not have the size of France's squad, for example. Thus, having their all-time leading scorer, Javier Chicharito Hernandez, off the radar when he is still active can be an expensive luxury. Fortunately, the conflict between the LA Galaxy player and El Tri coach Tata Martino could be nearing an end. Will Hernandez go to Qatar 2022?

With 52 goals in 109 games, no one has scored more goals for the Mexico National Team than Chicharito Hernández. As if that were not enough, considering only the FIFA World Cup, Hernandez is also the Mexican who has scored the most goals, with 4, an honor he shares with the historic Luis Matador Hernandez.

Thus, Chicharito, who participated in South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014, and Russia 2018, played his last game for Mexico on September 7, 2019, when he started and scored a goal in his team's 3-0 win over the USMNT at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey.

Chicharito Hernandez's latest attempt to go to Qatar 2022 with Mexico

The rift between Gerardo Tata Martino and Javier Chicharito Hernandez occurred after an act of indiscipline by the current LA Galaxy MLS player during the last tour he attended as a player of the Mexico National Team. After what happened, Martino expected a gesture of repentance from Hernandez that never came... possibly until now.

According to Récord and Azteca Deportes insider David Medrano, Chicharito Hernandez's personal work team has taken the first steps to meet with Gerardo Tata Martino. The aim, evidently, is for the striker to be considered again by the Argentinean coach for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

As per Medrano, Martino has reportedly seen this approach as something positive and would be willing to schedule a meeting to exchange views. The meeting that could mean the possible return of Chicharito to the Mexico National Team is not yet scheduled, but it must be soon if Hernández wants to fight for a place alongside Raúl Jiménez in El Tri's forward line.