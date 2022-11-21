Denmark and Tunisia will face-off to start their 2022 World Cup journey in Qatar. Check out here who will be officiating this game both on the field and in the VAR room.

Denmark and Tunisia will kick-off Group D football activity at the Education City Stadium, which is located in Al Rayyan. This 2022 Qatar World Cup matchup of the group stage could set one of the two teams expected to qualify for the Round of 16 stage as the second right behind the 2018 World Cup winners, France.

The Danish team will try to emulate what they did in the Euros last year when they clinched the semifinals stage, and finished as the fourth best team in Europe. In their six World Cup participation, Denmark have the mission to qualify to the next round, at least. With Christian Eriksen, and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg as their leaders, the expectations are very high.

On the other side, Tunisia with not so many huge stars in their roster, but with a good team effort, the African side will try to surprise everyone. In fact, during the first week of football activity in the 2022 Qatar World Cup, none of the qualified teams from the African continent have picked up at least one point. A task that could be hard for Tunisia especially against an European team.

Who is the referee of the Denmark vs Tunisia matchup?

There will be a full Mexican referee team on the pitch for the Denmark vs Tunisia. The 20-year experienced referee Cesar Arturo Ramos will be officiating this matchup at the Education City Stadium. As well as Alberto Morin and Miguel Hernandez as his assistant referees on the sides. For the fourth official, Said Martinez from Honduras was designated by FIFA.

At the VAR room, the team will consist of Fernando Guerrero from Mexico as the principal officer. Armando Villarreal from the United States will be the assistant to the VAR official, and Gabriel Chade from Argentina and Juan Martinez from Spain will be part of the Offside and Support teams respectively.

How far will Denmark go in the 2022 World Cup? Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.