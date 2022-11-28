Ecuador play against Senegal at the Group Stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Ecuador and Senegal meet in a game for the Group Stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This game will take place at Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan on November 29, 2022 at 10:00 AM (ET). Ecuador have a top notch forward but they need more attacking players. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup game potential lineups.

Ecuador have scored just three goals during the current 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but that has been enough to win one game and draw a recent one against the Netherlands 1-1.

Senegal have the second worst defense in Group A as they have allowed 3 goals against, two during the loss against the Netherlands and one goal allowed during the win against Senegal

Ecuador probable lineup

Ecuador's first 2022 World Cup goal was scored by Enner Valencia by penalty kick against Qatar, and he also scored the second goal during that same game against the host team. Therefore, Valencia is the most important player for Ecuador.

But apart from Enner Valencia, Ecuador has five other forwards in case Valencia needs help and one of those forwards is Michael Estrada.

This is the likely Ecuador’s lineup for this game: Alexander Domínguez, Xavier Arreaga, Pervis Estupiñán, Ángelo Preciado, Piero Hincapié, Ángel Mena, Carlos Gruezo, Moisés Caicedo, Gonzalo Plata, Michael Estrada, Enner Valencia.

Senegal probable lineup

Senegal are struggling to attack and score goals, and the worst thing is that they do not have who their top star was supposed to be, Sadio Sane, due to an injury before the start of the World Cup.

So far Senegal don't have a top scorer, but during the game against Qatar, three different players scored goals and that's a good sign that Senegal is not relying on just one goal to win games.

This is the likely Senegal’s lineup for this game: Édouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, Youssouf Sabaly, Abdou Diallo, Pape Abou Cissé, Fodé Ballo-Touré, Idrissa Gueye, Cheikhou Kouyaté, Krépin Diatta, Nampalys Mendy, Boulaye Dia.