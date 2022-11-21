The reigning FIFA World Cup champions start their title defense against Australia on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Check out here who will be officiating France's first game at Qatar 2022, both on the field and in the booth.

France vs Australia: Who will be the referee for the World Cup Group D match?

The wait is part of the past now. Qatar 2022 has taken center stage, and the defending champions France are ready to start their quest for back-to-back FIFA World Cup titles. Their journey begins on Tuesday against Australia.

Les Bleus head into the tournament with high aspirations but plenty of casualties, as Karim Benzema recently joined the list of French players who miss the World Cup due to injury. The likes of Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante were previously ruled out.

Didier Deschamps has also raised eyebrows by not using the 26 allowable spots at the time of announcing his roster. Either way, Les Bleus remain a strong favorite. The stage is set for their first game, as FIFA announced who will officiate the France-Australia fixture.

Who is the referee of the France vs. Australia game?

South African referee Victor Gomes will officiate the game between defending champs France and Australia on Matchday 1 of Group D at Qatar 2022. Fellow countryman Zakhele Siwela and Souru Phatsoane of Lesotho will be the assistant referees, while Salima Mukansanga of Rwanda will be the fourth official.

Canadian referee Drew Fischer will be at the VAR, with Adil Zourak of Morocco serving as his assistant. American official Kyle Atkins will be the Offside VAR designated and German Marco Fritz was selected for the Support VAR.

