Despite serious worries about his hamstring injury, Belgium selected Romelu Lukaku in their final roster of 26 players for the World Cup in Qatar. Here, find out whether he will be ready or not for the start of the tournament.

There have been many outstanding Belgian players, but Roberto Martinez's side has never been able to win a major international championship. So far, making it to the World Cup Semi-Finals is their greatest showing.

Even in Qatar, where numerous teams are among the tournament's best, the stakes are quite high and they will have a great competition for the grand prize. Some of the world's most well-known athletes play for the Red Devils like Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, and Romelu Lukaku, and if they don't do well, they will lose the "golden generation" moniker.

Despite serious worries about his hamstring injury, Belgium have in fact selected the Inter striker in their final roster of 26 players for the World Cup in Qatar. The 29-year-old striker was hoping to make a full recovery in time to play in the World Cup, but he has suffered several setbacks.

Will Romelu Lukaku be ready for Belgium vs Canada?

Due to his lingering injury, Inter star Romelu Lukaku likely won't be able to make his World Cup debut in Qatar until later in the tournament, as reported. The Belgian attacker missed 11 games for Inter in Serie A after being sidelined following the third game of the season with the ailment.

It's safe to say that the prolific striker's second stint at Inter has gotten off to a rocky start. When he made a highly publicized loan return to the Nerazzurri from Chelsea, enormous expectations were placed on him.

The aspirations for a quick recovery were dashed when, less than a week after making his return to play for Inter in late October, he sustained a second hamstring injury. At the time, the Nerazzurri released a statement at the time saying that the 29-year-old had suffered a "strain in the hamstring of his left thigh," the same muscle injury that had sidelined him for two months.

Now, it is expected that Lukaku will sit out Belgium's first two World Cup games against Canada and Morocco and won't return until their last Group F encounter against Croatia. While it's impossible to foresee the Red Devils' star being healthy in time to play on November 27, Roberto Martinez is keeping his fingers crossed that the striker will be ready to go for their match against Croatia on December 1, as per AFP.

In the absence of the Inter ace, Martinez must choose a new starting forward. Michy Batshuayi, a forward for Fenerbahce, began for Belgium in their lone tune-up match against Egypt on Friday, a 2-1 loss.

Watch the World Cup on fuboTV

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.

Who do you think will win the tournament? Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.