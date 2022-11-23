In one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history, Japan came back to beat Germany 2-1 in Qatar 2022. Check out the funniest memes and reactions here.

Nobody expected Germany to lose their opener in a second consecutive World Cup. Four years ago at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Mexico took by storm the tournament by beating the reigning champions 1-0 with a thrilling goal from Hirving Lozano. Now, it just happened again.

Germany seemed to have everything under control when they scored first in minute 33' thanks to a penalty kick converted by Ilkay Gündogan. During the first half, Japan almost didn't threat Manuel Neuer and Hansi Flick's squad were cruising towards a victory in Group E.

Suddenly, Japan transformed themselves for the second half and shocked the world with goals by Ritsu Doan (75') and Takuma Asano (83'). So, Germany have lost again with an Asian rival (South Korea 2018) and might get eliminated from the tournament next Sunday when they face Spain. Just unbelievable.

Funniest Memes and Reactions from Japan's win against Germany

As expected, social media just went crazy with the amazing performance by the Japanese team. This Qatar 2022 World Cup is now labelled by thousands of fans as the tournament of the surprises after the incredible results we're seeing.

Saudi Arabia beating Argentina, Germany losing against Japan, Tunisia rescuing a draw with Denmark or Croatia failing to take the three points against Morocco. At this rate, who knows, we might even get a never before seen World Champion.

Here are the funniest memes and reactions after Japan's victory over Germany. The Asian team are in front of Group E with three points and Germany are in deep trouble with no units.