Canada will play against Japan at Al Maktoum Stadium in a 2022 international friendly game that serves as a preparation for the FIFA World Cup. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

There are a lot of international friendly matchups going on this week, although not many of them feature two Qatar 2022 participants. That gives this clash between Canada and Japan at Al Maktoum Stadium an extra attractive. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US or Canada, fuboTV (free trial) will be available.

Every team that will compete in the FIFA World Cup is excited. However, Canada may be the most thrilled squad since they had to wait a lot of time to be in this tournament again. But there is no question they were the best side in the CONCACAF qualifiers. They were so dominant that they didn’t even need the last matchday to make it through. The Canadians will have a challenging group since they will be sharing it with Belgium, Croatia and Morocco.

Though Japan also had a very successful journey in the AFC qualifiers. They were able to secure their spot in the FIFA World Cup with much anticipation thanks to their performances. In their 10 games, the Japanese got seven wins, one tie and just two losses. But they were really unlucky in the draw since they will be in group E with Spain, Germany and Costa Rica.

Japan vs Canada: Kick-Off Time

Canada will clash with Japan at Al Maktoum Stadium in a 2022 international friendly game this Thursday, November 17.

Canada: 8:40 AM

Croatia: 2:40 PM

Indonesia: 9:40 PM

Japan: 10:40 PM

Serbia: 2:40 PM

Spain: 2:40 PM

Switzerland: 2:40 PM

United States: 8:40 AM (ET)

Japan vs Canada: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer

Croatia: Sportklub 2 Croatia

Indonesia: Vidio

Japan: NHK G TV

Serbia: SportKlub 2 Serbia

Spain: Gol Mundial

Switzerland: sportdigital, Sport1 Extra, DAZN

United States: FuboTV (free trial)

