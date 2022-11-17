The Argentine superstar is getting ready for the FIFA World Cup but took time to talk about his life at PSG with Conmebol.

Lionel Messi is thinking only about one thing… winning the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Messi is preparing for Argentina’s opening game against Saudi Arabia, for which the Albiceleste are overwhelming favorites.

For Messi, winning the World Cup would be the icing on the greatest career the game of soccer has ever seen. Still the Argentine forward does have unfinished business with PSG in the UEFA Champions League front.

Messi spoke with CONMEBOL ahead of the World Cup and talked about his life in Paris and what his family went through when moving from Spain to France.

Messi on PSG and moving to France

“In the first year, there was a big change. Things happened very suddenly, it was not my goal to leave Barcelona, and everything was abrupt. After this long period and difficult times, I'm happy to live where I live, and my family and I are enjoying Paris.”

Messi also spoke about what the move from Spain to France meant to his family, “It was hard, we stayed in the same place our whole lives, I had never moved, and I did not know what it was like to leave [Barcelona].

“We did not expect this, it happened very quickly, and we had to leave Barcelona overnight tomorrow. We find ourselves in a new environment. We had our life in Barcelona, our friends, our customs, and we found ourselves in a different place, with another language, another football, another climate, I suffered a lot because of that.

“It was difficult. But, today, I enjoy everything, including football” Messi finished. For Barcelona the chances of Messi returning are growing slim, over the course of the last year, Messi has stated he will see out his PSG deal, which includes an option for a third year.

Rumors of a major money move to MLS has picked up a lot of momentum, the rumored clubs are Inter Miami and LA Galaxy. Although he does not close the door on Barcelona, it looks smaller by the day that Messi will return in a playing capacity.