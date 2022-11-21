Group A activity in Qatar 2022 continued this November 21 with the match between Senegal and Netherlands. Unfortunately, the game didn't draw so much interest with lots of empty seats, but how many people really attended the game?

Lots of empty seats at Senegal vs Netherlands: How many people attended the game?

Senegal and Netherlandscontinued with Group A activity in Qatar 2022. For everybody's surprise, the stadium presented lots of empty seats as it seems like the match didn't draw so much interest to fans. How many people attended this game?

The third game of the tournament presented a very interesting game between Senegal and Netherlands, but the fans didn't think the same way. Al-Thumama Stadium hosted this match, but it wasn't at its full capacity.

In comparison to the other two games that have been played, Senegal vs Netherlands has been undoubtedly the one that has drawn less interest from the fans even though the European team is one of the strongest in this tournament.

How many people attendedSenegal vs Netherlands in Qatar 2022?

When Senegal and Netherlands jumped to the pitch, everybody was surprised about the huge amount of spaces between fans in Al-Thumama Stadium. Tons of green, white and red seats were left as the game didn't draw so much interest.

Al-Thumama Stadium can hold up to 40,000 fans. According to the attendants, a few hundred seats were empty, so it is possible that nearly 30,000 fans attended this game.

Fans from each country were located in each box, but it was Senegal's followers which showed more interest with more seats occupied. They were also more thrilled about the game and shouted in every single chance their team had to support them all the way.

