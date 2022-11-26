France defeated Denmark 2-1 in the second round of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with two goals by Kylian Mbappe, who was the absolute star of the game. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions.

France defeated Denmark 2-1 in the second round of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with a Kylian Mbappe's brace. It was a key match for both teams. France needed a win to secure their spot in the Round of 16, while Denmark now needs to win against Australia.

While the first half was underwhelming, with few chances for both sides, the second half was better thanks to Mbappe and Theo Hernandez’ combination that ended in France’s first goal. Denmark had a quick response and Andreas Christensen was able to score the equalizer.

However, Mbappé once again appeared to make the second goal of the night for his team, after an incredible pass from Antoine Griezmann. Of course, fans lost their minds and went to social media to share their best memes and reactions.

Kylian Mbappé scores a brace against Denmark: Funniest memes and reactions

The World Cup is one of the best tournaments in soccer, and arguably one of the most exciting. And France and Denmark’s game was proof of that. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions:





